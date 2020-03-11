Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Part-time employee at 2 Broadway theaters tests positive for COVID-19

FILE image (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A part-time employee with both the Shubert and Nederlander organizations has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who is under quarantine, worked at the Shubert's Booth Theater on Tuesday, March 3rd through Friday March 7th as an usher.

The employee also recently worked at the Nederlander's Brooks Atkinson Theater on the evening of February 25th and the matinee of March 1st, expediting lines outside the building.

Both theaters are being deep cleaned following all government standards.

"This evening's performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at the Booth, SIX at the Brooks Atkinson, and all other Broadway shows have determined they will continue as scheduled. Any ticketholder that prefers to attend a future performance of Virginia Woolf or SIX will be provided the opportunity for an exchange at the point of purchase," a spokesperson said.

Officials said employees of the theaters and productions who may have been exposed were notified and advised to monitor their health.

Any high-risk audience members who attended the above-mentioned performances in the past several days are asked to follow similar guidance.

