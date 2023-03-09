1 person critically injured in Bronx apartment fire

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- One person is in critical condition after an apartment fire in the Bronx Wednesday night.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a five-story building located at 2505 Hoffman Street in the Belmont section just before 7 p.m.

It quickly grew to two alarms.

The fire was placed under control just after 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One civilian was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

