1 person critically injured in Bronx apartment fire

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, March 9, 2023 2:40AM
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- One person is in critical condition after an apartment fire in the Bronx Wednesday night.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a five-story building located at 2505 Hoffman Street in the Belmont section just before 7 p.m.

It quickly grew to two alarms.

The fire was placed under control just after 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One civilian was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

