Large fire breaks out inside Bronx apartment building

EMBED >More News Videos A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A large fire broke out inside an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday night.FDNY officials say the two-alarm fire started at an apartment building at 215 E. 164th Street in the Concourse section.They say the fire broke out inside of apartment 4B.MORE NEWS: Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged Citizen App video captured the blaze spewing from the apartment window.The scene is still very active.There's no word yet on any injuries.----------