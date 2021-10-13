Large fire breaks out inside Bronx apartment building

FDNY officials say the two-alarm fire started at an apartment building at 215 E. 164th Street in the Concourse section.
They say the fire broke out inside of apartment 4B.
MORE NEWS: Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged
Citizen App video captured the blaze spewing from the apartment window.
The scene is still very active.
There's no word yet on any injuries.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip