Large fire breaks out inside Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Large fire breaks out inside NYC apartment building

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A large fire broke out inside an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday night.

FDNY officials say the two-alarm fire started at an apartment building at 215 E. 164th Street in the Concourse section.

They say the fire broke out inside of apartment 4B.

MORE NEWS: Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged
EMBED More News Videos

A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.



Citizen App video captured the blaze spewing from the apartment window.

The scene is still very active.

There's no word yet on any injuries.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito died by strangulation: Coroner
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Judge: NY must allow religious exemptions to health workers, for now
'Aladdin' returns after shows canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases
Name that pooch: Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
Federal judge denies teachers' request for injunction on vax mandate
Show More
MTA chief looks to make transportation more accessible for all riders
Rail link to LaGuardia Airport put on hold after criticism
7 On Your Side helps recover $500,000 for retired couple
Breast cancer survivor's costumes bring positivity to treatment
Mother of girl in attempted kidnapping says suspect 'not mentally OK'
More TOP STORIES News