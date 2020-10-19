Apartment fire in Mott Haven leaves several residents injured

The fire broke out in the first floor apartment on East 140th Street just after 12:45 a.m. Monday.
At least five residents were injured, none with life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The blaze comes a few months after a massive fire in the Bronx left 14 people injured. Fortunately none of the injuries in that blaze were considered to be life-threatening.
Two firefighters were transported to Jacobi Medical Center, after that fire in Highbridge, while four civilians were taken to an area hospital. The rest were treated on scene.
