1 critical, 2 others injured in Bronx apartment fire

The fire broke out Saturday just after 11 a.m. on Holland Avenue in Williamsbridge.
Heavy smoke spilled out of the six-story apartment building.
Investigators believe the fire started in a third-floor unit.
In addition to the person with critical injuries, two other people needed treatment.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | 89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip