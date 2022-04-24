1 critical, 2 others injured in Bronx apartment fire

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a fire in the Bronx.

The fire broke out Saturday just after 11 a.m. on Holland Avenue in Williamsbridge.

Heavy smoke spilled out of the six-story apartment building.

Investigators believe the fire started in a third-floor unit.

In addition to the person with critical injuries, two other people needed treatment.



The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

