1 critical, 2 others injured in Bronx apartment fire

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a fire in the Bronx.The fire broke out Saturday just after 11 a.m. on Holland Avenue in Williamsbridge.Heavy smoke spilled out of the six-story apartment building.Investigators believe the fire started in a third-floor unit.In addition to the person with critical injuries, two other people needed treatment.The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------