Video shows suspect in string of armed robberies in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify a man responsible for a string of armed robberies in New York City.

Officials say a male suspect is responsible for six robberies since late-August that have taken place primarily in the Bronx and Harlem.

In each case, the suspect followed a male victim, roughly 60-plus years old, into their buildings and then forcibly detained them and demanded their belongings.

After stealing the victim's items, the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

None of the victims were seriously injured during the robberies.

Police say the man they are looking for is approximately 40-50 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

