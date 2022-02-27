murder

Family, friends say murdered 35-year-old single mother Nisaa Walcott 'wore her heart on her sleeve'

Murdered single mother Nisaa Walcott 'wore her heart on her sleeve'

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Family and friends mourn the loss of a young single mother with a memorial outside of her East Harlem home Sunday afternoon.

Thirty-five-year-old Nisaa Walcott's body was found in a plastic storage container on in the Bronx Friday.

"I can't explain the scream that came from the pit of my stomach and I collapsed," said Walcott's sister-in-law Angie Johnson. "We have children in the house, they started crying."



Walcott's brother, Eugene Butler said he last spoke with his sister on February 14.

But then Butler started receiving strange texts from her phone.

He was convinced it wasn't Walcott sending them.

"No matter what she was going through, she always picks up the phone for me," said Butler.

On February 16 another odd text was sent to Walcott's son telling the teenager that she was going away for business and that she was leaving Khalid Barrow in charge.
But Johnson said Walcott would have never left her son.

"I remember when she gave birth to him she told me that that would be her one and only child and that was her one, her only," Johnson said.

When the teen got home, he said Barrow was cleaning the floor, and the apartment smelt like bleach.

Police have since arrested Barrow as a suspect in her murder, after a video from February 18 allegedly shows Barrow dragging a plastic bin to the roof of the building.

Seven days later Barrow returns with help from a second man and they carry the container out of the building.

Later cameras show a man dumping the bin in the Bronx.

An autopsy revealed a bone in Walcott's neck was fractured indicating she had been strangled.

Walcott worked for ACS and her co-workers remember her fondly.

"She was an open book, wore her heart on her sleeve," said her co-worker Sinclair Mott. "I didn't know anything was happening in her personal life like that, that would lead to anything like this."

Khalid was arraigned Sunday morning on charges including second-degree murder and three counts of concealment of a human corpse.

