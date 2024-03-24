Tenants report rain pouring through Morris Heights building that partially collapsed in 2023

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Tenants at a Morris Heights building that partially collapsed in 2023 reported water leaking through the ceiling lights during Saturday's heavy downpour.

The Legal Aid Society released the footage from the building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace, showing rainfall pouring through the lights in the lobby.

Tenants are now concerned that this could lead to another collapse or electrical fire.

According to the group, tenants on the sixth floor also reported severe flooding.

"The tenants of 1915 Billingsley Terrace have already suffered enough, and we are concerned that today's rainfall, which is pouring through ceiling lights in the lobby, has compromised the building's integrity and placed the tenants in harm's way," said Jessica Bellinder, Supervising Attorney with the Housing Justice Unit - Group Advocacy at The Legal Aid Society in a statement.

The group is calling on the city and FDNY to immediately assess the building to ensure it's structurally sound.

Investigators had found engineers "misdiagnosed" a loose bearing column as decorative leading to the Dec. 11 collapse.

ALSO READ | Bill filed to prevent squatters from having rights in New York

Investigative Reporter Dan Krauth speaks to officials about the squatting loophole.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.