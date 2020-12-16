Car slams into Bronx outdoor dining area after driver loses consciousness

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police say a driver suffering from a medical condition slammed his car into an outdoor dining area in the Bronx Monday.

According to officials, the 39-year-old man lost consciousness while heading southbound on Bailey Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

He crashed his Toyota sedan into the outdoor dining area of a restaurant.

Fortunately, the restaurant was already closed due to the indoor dining ban, so there were no customers or employees inside.

The driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with minor injuries.

No criminality is suspected.

