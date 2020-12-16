Car slams into Bronx outdoor dining area after driver loses consciousness

According to officials, the 39-year-old man lost consciousness while heading southbound on Bailey Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.
RELATED | Car careens out of control, slams into Manhattan restaurant
He crashed his Toyota sedan into the outdoor dining area of a restaurant.
Fortunately, the restaurant was already closed due to the indoor dining ban, so there were no customers or employees inside.
The driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with minor injuries.
No criminality is suspected.
THE VAULT: March Blizzard of 1993
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip