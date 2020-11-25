Car careens out of control, slams into Manhattan restaurant

The incident happened at Cuba Restaurant and Rum Bar on Thompson Street in Greenwich Village.
Police say a Black Mercedes-Benz exited a parking garage across the street from the restaurant.
The vehicle then tried to turn right onto Thompson Street when the driver, a 61-year-old male, lost control of the vehicle, struck the outdoor dining area and continued inside the restaurant.
Authorities were able to pull the vehicle out of the restaurant.
No injuries to pedestrians were reported, but police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
The driver was also taken into custody, with charges pending.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that the driver appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident
The incident remains under investigation.
