Community mourns death of 62-year-old man fatally stabbed in the Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A community in the Bronx mourned the loss of a beloved man, who was stabbed and killed on Thursday."Kevin was a good hardworking man, if he could help you, he would help you," Anthony Williams said.Kevin Smith was the original kind, a neighborhood sweetheart.On Friday night, Anthony Williams reminisced as he said goodbye to his best friend."I'm going to miss him a lot, I'm going to miss him and all those in the neighborhood are going to miss him too," Williams said.The 62-year-old was found stabbed Thursday evening on Bedford Park Boulevard. A memorial now marks that spot.Dozens who knew him came by, and they all had kind words to say.Smith's picture is now posted on the street he gave so much to."I used to tease him, where are you working today ... oh I'm going to work in the pizza shop," Williams said.The people living in the area are left with a shattered heart."We were two peas in a pod ... you saw him you saw me," Williams said.Smith leaves behind his family and now all the businesses and the community he helped so much are giving back to them.One shop collected donations to pay for their dear friend's funeral. And many prayed that their friend is at peace."The heavens got to open up for him because he was a beautiful guy," Williams said.----------