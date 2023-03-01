2 injured, including child, in Bronx building fire

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are fighting a fire that left at least two people injured, including a child, in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 2718 Morris Avenue around 8 a.m.

The building houses 37 apartments and many appeared to be severely damaged by the fire.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.