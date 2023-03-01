  • Watch Now
2 injured, including child, in Bronx building fire

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 3:35PM
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are fighting a fire that left at least two people injured, including a child, in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 2718 Morris Avenue around 8 a.m.

The building houses 37 apartments and many appeared to be severely damaged by the fire.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

