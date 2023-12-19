3 people injured in Bronx deli fire; officials investigating the cause

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a deli in the Bronx and tore through apartments Monday night.

The FDNY responded to reports of a fire in a deli just after 7 p.m.

The fire extended to the second- and third-floor G-line apartments above the deli.

The fire eventually went to a third alarm around 7:40 p.m.

Officials say three people were injured, including two civilians. Both of them refused medical attention while one patient was taken to the hospital.

All three victims suffered minor injuries.

Two apartments suffered significant damage and others suffered water damage.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting displaced residents.

Officials say an e-bike was found at the location, but it's not clear if that's what caused the fire.

Fire marshals are investigating.

