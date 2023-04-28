  • Watch Now
Fire burning through 2 floors of home in the Bronx

Friday, April 28, 2023 4:04PM
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene battling a house fire in the Bronx on Friday morning.

The fire was reported on Echo Place just after 11 a.m. in the Mount Hope section.

There were reports of heavy flames throughout both floors of the vacant home.

More than 100 first responders were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

