1 dead, several people hurt in fast-moving house fire in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11832385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An adventurous puppy was rescued after it was seen running through the Holland Tunnel on Sunday.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One person is dead and eight people, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries in a house fire in the Bronx.The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Valentine Avenue.Cell phone video from a neighborhood resident showed one home completely engulfed in flames.The fire spread to an adjacent home before firefighters were able to bring it under control after about 90 minutes.One person was killed.Six other people, along with two firefighters, suffered injuries described as minor.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.----------