3 firefighters among 8 hurt as fire rips through Bronx apartment building

VAN CORTLANDT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Fire officials say three firefighters are among eight people who were injured in a multi-alarm apartment fire in the Bronx.

The blaze broke out around 4:12 a.m. Thursday at a building in the 100 block of Van Cortlandt Avenue West in Van Cortlandt Village.

Video from the Citizen app showed fire shooting from the roof of the 6-story building.

Among approximately 150 firefighters who responded, several were seen helping a number of residents to safety.

A total of eight people were being treated for injuries.



Five residents were being evaluated at the scene for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Three firefighters were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.

