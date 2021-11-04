3 firefighters among 8 hurt as fire rips through Bronx apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11192272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bank of America tells customers Zelle is a separate company -- even though B of A and other banks own Zelle and add it to their menu of services.

VAN CORTLANDT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Fire officials say three firefighters are among eight people who were injured in a multi-alarm apartment fire in the Bronx.The blaze broke out around 4:12 a.m. Thursday at a building in the 100 block of Van Cortlandt Avenue West in Van Cortlandt Village.Video from the Citizen app showed fire shooting from the roof of the 6-story building.Among approximately 150 firefighters who responded, several were seen helping a number of residents to safety.A total of eight people were being treated for injuries.Five residents were being evaluated at the scene for injuries described as non-life-threatening.Three firefighters were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.----------