3 firefighters among 8 hurt as fire rips through Bronx apartment building

The blaze broke out around 4:12 a.m. Thursday at a building in the 100 block of Van Cortlandt Avenue West in Van Cortlandt Village.
Video from the Citizen app showed fire shooting from the roof of the 6-story building.
Among approximately 150 firefighters who responded, several were seen helping a number of residents to safety.
A total of eight people were being treated for injuries.
Five residents were being evaluated at the scene for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Three firefighters were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.
There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.
