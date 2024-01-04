  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lithium-ion battery to blame for Bronx house fire that left 6 injured: FDNY

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, January 4, 2024 3:05AM
6 hurt, including 2 firefighters, in Bronx house fire
Eyewitness News has the latest details on the fire.
WABC

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A lithium-ion battery is to blame for a house fire in the Bronx that injured six people, including two firefighters, on Tuesday night, according to officials.

The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery used to power a micro mobility device sparked the fire at a three-story home located at 920 Summit Ave. in the Highbridge section.

Video in the media player above is from a previous story.

Four civilians and two firefighters were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than 130 emergency personnel rushed to the scene as flames jumped from the windows of the home.

Using multiple hose lines and a tower ladder, firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

It was placed under control just before 9:30 p.m.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW