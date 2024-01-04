Lithium-ion battery to blame for Bronx house fire that left 6 injured: FDNY

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A lithium-ion battery is to blame for a house fire in the Bronx that injured six people, including two firefighters, on Tuesday night, according to officials.

The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery used to power a micro mobility device sparked the fire at a three-story home located at 920 Summit Ave. in the Highbridge section.

Four civilians and two firefighters were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than 130 emergency personnel rushed to the scene as flames jumped from the windows of the home.

Using multiple hose lines and a tower ladder, firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

It was placed under control just before 9:30 p.m.

