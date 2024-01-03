4 injured, including 1 firefighter, in Bronx house fire

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- At least four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire broke out at a home in the Bronx Tuesday.

The fire happened just before 7 p.m. at a three-story home located at 920 Summit Ave. on West 162nd and 161st streets in the Highbridge section.

FDNY officials say there was a fire reported on the top floor.

The fire has since been upgraded to a third alarm.

Officials say four people were injured, including three civilians and one firefighter. All the victims suffered minor injuries.

One of the civilians refused medical attention, while the other three were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Crews are continuing to battle the fire.

There's no word yet on the cause.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

