13 people injured after MTA bus and garbage truck collide in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Over a dozen people were injured after an MTA bus and a garbage truck collided in the Bronx Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. along Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue.

An MTA bus and a Department of Sanitation garbage truck crashed into each other at the location.

Thirteen people suffered minor injuries.

Eight victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital, and five were taken to St. Barnabas.

Eastbound Bx5 and Bx6 buses in both directions were delayed due to NYPD activity, according to officials.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.