Man killed after being followed into Bronx pharmacy was drill rapper from California

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed after being followed into Bronx pharmacy

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A man shot and killed after being followed into a Bronx pharmacy Thursday was a 27-year-old drill rapper from California, and detectives believe he was in town for a show.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was robbed of his chain and money after the four men entered the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue around 1 p.m.

Police say he was with a friend, first outside the pharmacy and then inside, and that the two may have been interacting with the perpetrators prior to the robbery and shooting.

The two went inside, and they were quickly held up by the four at gunpoint in the pharmacy aisle.

The victim was shot in the chest, and the suspects took off with his chains and cash.

He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors were shocked.

"I know there was a shooting, and I don't know much about the situation, but this never happens here," area resident Leida Mendez said. "Never. In this pharmacy, everyone is peaceful...I'm shocked, and I was very concerned for them because they are good people, and I've never, never seen this happen here."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Suspect 'didn't realize his strength' when he threw woman onto subway tracks: Police
EMBED More News Videos

Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxtremontmurdershooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man beaten with gun, robbed by 2 men at Queens subway station
Fire at home in NJ leaves 2 dead
Gas prices hit another record high in NJ
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in NJ
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
AccuWeather: Top 10 day
Show More
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
GWB going cashless, removing site of infamous gridlock
Study: Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes
'Red flag' gun control bill passes House, unlikely in Senate
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
More TOP STORIES News