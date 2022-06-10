Man killed after being followed into Bronx pharmacy was drill rapper from California

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was robbed of his chain and money after the four men entered the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue around 1 p.m.
Police say he was with a friend, first outside the pharmacy and then inside, and that the two may have been interacting with the perpetrators prior to the robbery and shooting.
The two went inside, and they were quickly held up by the four at gunpoint in the pharmacy aisle.
The victim was shot in the chest, and the suspects took off with his chains and cash.
He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Neighbors were shocked.
"I know there was a shooting, and I don't know much about the situation, but this never happens here," area resident Leida Mendez said. "Never. In this pharmacy, everyone is peaceful...I'm shocked, and I was very concerned for them because they are good people, and I've never, never seen this happen here."
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
