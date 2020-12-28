BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A rescue operation is underway after a wall collapse in Brooklyn Monday.
A retaining wall toppled on 42nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues in Sunset Park.
It appeared at least two people were trapped under the wall, and dozens of firefighters were racing to free one of the victims.
The status of the second victim is unknown at this time.
This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments..
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Rescue effort underway after wall collapse in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News