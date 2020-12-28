Rescue effort underway after wall collapse in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A rescue operation is underway after a wall collapse in Brooklyn Monday.A retaining wall toppled on 42nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues in Sunset Park.It appeared at least two people were trapped under the wall, and dozens of firefighters were racing to free one of the victims.The status of the second victim is unknown at this time.This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments..----------