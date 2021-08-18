Young boy alerts family to fire burning in Brooklyn home

"Mom the house is on fire! The house is on fire!" the boy screamed.
Video from the Citizen app showed flames tearing through the home on Ebony Court.
The boy's mother, Patricia, was able to rush the family out of the burning structure just after 11:15 p.m.
"I saw a bunch of fire," the boy, Keith, said. The flames were "the size of our house."
"They were pretty big," his father, Dominick, added. "He's the real hero right here."
The family got out safely.
Two firefighters were being treated for minor injuries following the blaze.
Fire investigators were working to pinpoint what sparked the fire.
