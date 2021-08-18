Young boy alerts family to fire burning in Brooklyn home

EMBED <>More Videos

Young boy alerts family to fire burning in NYC home

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young boy alerted his family to a second alarm fire tearing through their Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, home Tuesday night.

"Mom the house is on fire! The house is on fire!" the boy screamed.

Video from the Citizen app showed flames tearing through the home on Ebony Court.

The boy's mother, Patricia, was able to rush the family out of the burning structure just after 11:15 p.m.

"I saw a bunch of fire," the boy, Keith, said. The flames were "the size of our house."



"They were pretty big," his father, Dominick, added. "He's the real hero right here."

The family got out safely.

Two firefighters were being treated for minor injuries following the blaze.

Fire investigators were working to pinpoint what sparked the fire.

ALSO READ | NYC vaccine mandate: What you need to visit restaurants, gyms, venues
EMBED More News Videos

Everyone who enters restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and other businesses will need to be vaccinated.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklyngerritsen beachbuilding firefdnyhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island
5 men shot while playing dice in Brooklyn
Cuomo grants clemency to 10 people in last days as governor
AccuWeather Alert: Warm & humid, remnants of Fred arrive
Tropical depression Fred spreads floods en route to Tri-State
Driver charged after elderly woman critically injured in NYC
R. Kelly trial set to begin with opening statements in NYC
Show More
Man brutally beaten inside Brooklyn subway station
Taliban destroy statue of foe, stoking fear over their rule
Video shows man ripping Pride flag off Queens home, stomping on it
Library accidentally gives out pornographic comic to families
Incoming Governor Hochul pushes for mask wearing in schools
More TOP STORIES News