7 people injured in apartment fire in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Brownsville on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported on Sutter Avenue around 10 a.m.

At least seven people were injured in the fire, but the severity of the injuries are not yet known.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

