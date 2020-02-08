Brooklyn mother stabbed in front of two children

By
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn mother stabbed right in front of her two children is lucky to be alive, police say. The search continues for the attacker.

Police say the suspect didn't say a word when he pulled out a sharp object and attacked.

"I went to my car to send my children to school," the mother, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

It is a routine many parents do every day, but hers early Wednesday morning turned frightening when police say a man approached her daughter on 5th Ave near 83rd Street.

While not a single word was exchanged, the man pulled out a sharp object - she didn't see it, but she felt the stab wound to her stomach. Her 9-year-old and 10-year-old daughter were watching.

Her husband was on a business trip in Vegas, and she scrambled for help.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her husband rushed home, truly shaken - even more traumatized were their children.

