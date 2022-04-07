70-year-old woman speaks out after being stalked, stabbed in back in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11710722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the tragic shooting, which investigators say started as a fight between two groups.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A terrified woman is speaking out after she was stalked and then stabbed in the back while walking home in Brooklyn.Ame Lin Mei, 70, is still recovering from being stabbed in the back last week just a block or so from her home in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.It was terrifying and has changed everything in her life."I'm afraid to go out tonight," she said. "If that person isn't caught, he could do it again."Surveillance video shows the person police are looking for. Mai says she was walking home from a pharmacy last Wednesday when the man walked up behind her and stabbed her in the back.He didn't say anything and she hadn't seen him before.Mei is 70 years old and she was stabbed so badly that she needed surgery on her kidney.When she was stabbed, she didn't fall, she turned around quickly. By then, the suspect was running away. She wishes she had gotten a better look at him."She's pretty strong so she didn't fall, she was just using her right hand holding her back cause it's her right kidney," Mei's granddaughter said.Her granddaughter says the attack has been debilitating."She did the surgery on the right kidney and the right leg, so the right side of her still hurts if she walks or something, it hurts a lot," she said.Mei says she doesn't know the man who stabbed her, she saw only the jacket and she remembers what she describes as pale skin.Whether he is Asian or white, she says the police should find him and ask why he did this to her.----------