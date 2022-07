EMBED >More News Videos Candace McCowan speaks with a mom about the scene on the streets immediately after the incident.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man wanted for allegedly donning a gas mask, releasing a smoke bomb, and opening fire on a crowded Brooklyn subway will make a second court appearance Monday. Frank James returns to federal court in downtown Brooklyn Monday afternoon for a status hearing.More than two dozen people were hurt when James allegedly opened fired on an R train back in April.James is facing life in prison if convicted of the two charges he faces.----------