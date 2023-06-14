Authorities say the victim stumbled out of the train at the Marcy Avenue Station and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Subway rider fatally stabbed on Brooklyn-bound J train, police question at least 2 suspects

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway rider was fatally stabbed while on board a Brooklyn-bound J train Tuesday night.

Officials say some kind of fight began aboard the train in Manhattan at around 8 p.m.

The argument escalated to punching, before one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Authorities say the victim stumbled out of the train at the Marcy Avenue Station and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Commuters say subway violence like this makes them feel very uneasy.

"I'm surprised and not surprised. This is about as close to home as it's hitting for me. There's a lot of despicable things going on on the train system at this time. It makes you feel uneasy," commuter Marcelino Valerio said.

The suspects stayed on the train afterward and were taken into custody. Police say they are questioning a man and a woman.

No charges have been filed.