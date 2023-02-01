NJ rock legend Bruce Springsteen begins tour with E-Street Band, to make stops in NY, NJ

TRI-STATE (WABC) -- It's the day fans of New Jersey rock legend Bruce Springsteen have been waiting for.

On Wednesday night, the boss and his E-Street Band being their first tour since 2016.

The tour kicks off with the first show in Tampa. They'll head to Connecticut in March, before stopping in NYC April 1 and April 3.

The North American leg finishes with two shows on Long Island and a show in Newark.

You may remember, even before the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco, Springsteen fans expressed outrage over the price of tickets for the tour and Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" system.

