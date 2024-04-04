Bryan Kohberger trial: Lawyer for man accused in Idaho college murders says jury pool is biased

The defense has been calling perspective jurors trying to prove that the community has been so hopelessly biased that they need to move the case.

The defense has been calling perspective jurors trying to prove that the community has been so hopelessly biased that they need to move the case.

The defense has been calling perspective jurors trying to prove that the community has been so hopelessly biased that they need to move the case.

The defense has been calling perspective jurors trying to prove that the community has been so hopelessly biased that they need to move the case.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho -- Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, can't get a fair trial in the county where the stabbings took place, his lawyer says, citing a recent survey.

The defense team for the suspect in the Idaho college murders is taking steps to have his upcoming trial be moved out of state.

"This is really an interesting question, right? The defense has been calling prospective jurors. This is not jury selection -- we're not there yet, right? This is just reaching out to people in the community. They're trying to prove that the community has been so hopelessly biased that they need to move the case," said ABC News Legal Analyst Dan Abrams.

RELATED: Idaho college murders timeline: From off-campus killings to Bryan Kohberger's court appearance

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed off campus at the University of Idaho. Obtained by CNN

Kohberger's lawyer filed a new document in court Wednesday that says a survey they completed proves that the jury pool in Latah County is "biased" against him.

However, prosecutors are arguing that this is not only violating the gag order for the case, but also could be potentially tainting the jury pool.

RELATED: Kaylee Goncalves' parents share new details about how daughter killed in Idaho murders was found

Abrams explains why he supports moving the trial.

"I think there ought to be a change of venue. You're talking about a small community with a case that is enormous, that everyone in the community has opinions about already," Abrams said. "If there's a case for a change of venue, this is probably it. I don't know that this survey is going to make or break that fundamental question."

Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering 4 University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Abrams added that the case is taking so long because it involves the death penalty.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we continued for a few months," he said.

RELATED: Idaho murders case: Bryan Kohberger hearing focuses on genetic genealogy | Why that may be important

Kohberger was taken into custody at his family's home in the Pennsylvania Poconos in December 2022.