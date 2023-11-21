A second round of budget cuts is likely to happen, but New York City's police, fire and sanitation departments will be exempt.

Police, fire and sanitation departments will be exempt from next round of NYC budget cuts

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City officials say the rising cost of the migrant crisis will likely lead to a second round of budget cuts.

The City Council has not even approved the first round of cuts yet -- which will impact every city agency.

However, it was announced this week that the the NYPD, FDNY, and Department of Sanitation will not be included in a second round of cuts, "out of concern that additional budget cuts at this time could impact public safety, health and cleanliness," according to the latest directive from the Office of Management and Budget.

The news comes after Mayor Eric Adams announced last week he is slashing the city's budget to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in cost from sheltering and providing services for migrants.

The first 5% cuts for all city agencies will be followed by another 5% cut in January and possibly yet another 5% cut in April.

Part of the first-round plan includes shrinking the NYPD force by 13.5% over the next two years through the postponement of the next five academy classes. The FDNY in the meantime is considering reductions to overtime and eliminating civilian vacancies and light duty officer positions.

Other cuts include the Department of Sanitation possibly reducing street litter basket collection and delaying the rollout of composting in the Bronx and Staten Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is exploring ways to help finance the city's public safety needs without raising taxes.

ALSO READ | Critics fire back at Mayor Eric Adams amid news of budget cuts

N.J. Burkett has more on the reaction to Adams' proposed budget cuts.

