NYPD steps up patrols outside Black churches, Adams to speak at vigil

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials in New York City are responding to the horrific supermarket massacre that happened over the weekend in Buffalo.Monday evening NYC Mayor Eric Adams will lead a vigil at Bethel Gospel Assembly Church in Harlem honoring the victims of the attack.At predominantly Black houses of worship there was an increased police presence for Sunday services.The NYPD says there is no active, specific threat, but the deployments were ordered out of an abundance of caution.While prayers do help with processing the pain of what happened in Buffalo, as one official put it, there still isn't enough being done to stop the flow of not just illegal guns in NYC, but also legal firearms.Despite existing measures in place to control the legal sale of handguns and rifles, the Buffalo gunman was still able to obtain an assault rifle, despite having threatened his school in the past with violence.NY Governor Kathy Hochul is promising more action in the coming days to close loopholes.On Sunday, NYC Mayor Adams said this underscores the urgency of cracking down on the flow of guns into the city."Hate is festering, and we're giving people the means to harm innocent people," the mayor said. "I am really just disgusted by how slow we're reaching, moving as a country... the idea that Supreme Court is talking about a 'Right to Carry' bill. This is just a troubling place for us."The Supreme Court could start considering that case, which seeks to expand the rights of gun owners in the state of New York, as soon as this week.----------