2 men jump out of burning tent in Washington Heights brush fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11738026" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nine-year-old Robert was in math class when he needed a sip of water. He tried to take the cap off with his teeth, and that's when he started choking. Toni Yates has more on this

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men jumped out of a burning tent during a brush fire in Washington Heights Tuesday morning.The fire broke out in the woods off Edgecombe Avenue and West 167th Street near the Harlem River Drive at around 6:30 a.m. this morningThe fire was burning in a tent when two men leaped out to safety.The tent was quickly engulfed by flames.The men walked away to safety and did not appear injured.Authorities were seen walking up to talk to the men as the fire continued to burn.Firefighters were attempting to access the area to put the brush fire out.----------