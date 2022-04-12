2 men jump out of burning tent in Washington Heights brush fire

By Eyewitness News
2 people jump out of burning tent in Washington Heights brush fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men jumped out of a burning tent during a brush fire in Washington Heights Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the woods off Edgecombe Avenue and West 167th Street near the Harlem River Drive at around 6:30 a.m. this morning

The fire was burning in a tent when two men leaped out to safety.

The tent was quickly engulfed by flames.

The men walked away to safety and did not appear injured.



Authorities were seen walking up to talk to the men as the fire continued to burn.

Firefighters were attempting to access the area to put the brush fire out.

