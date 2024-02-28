At least 17 people injured in crash involving bus in Brooklyn: FDNY

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a bus in Brooklyn, according to FDNY officials.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Livonia Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

FDNY officials say 17 people were injured in the motor vehicle crash that involved a bus.

Eleven of the injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

The other six refused medical attention.

FDNY officials say all the injuries are considered minor.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.

