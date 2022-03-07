12 hurt when MTA bus, dump truck collide on Staten Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- An MTA bus crashed into a dump truck on Staten Island Monday morning, sending 12 people to the hospital.It happened around 11 a.m. on Richmond Terrace and Hamilton Avenue in the St. George section.The impact of the crash badly damaged the front and right side of the S-40 bus.The 12 people rushed to the hospital suffered minor injuries.There is no word yet if the bus driver is among those hospitalized.Transit sources tell Eyewitness News that the bus was going between 20-25 MPH at time of crash.Police are working to determine what led up to the crash.----------