Box truck, MTA bus collide at busy stop on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- No major injuries were reported after a box truck and an MTA bus collided on the Upper East Side.

The crash happened Thursday near East 85th Street and Lexington Avenue before 9 a.m.

It happened at one of the busiest bus stops in Manhattan that is served by three lines.

Officials say the illegally parked box truck forced the bus driver to stop in a lane of traffic, which then prompted the other truck to attempt to go around.

The bus operator was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one passenger was also checked out for minor injuries.

The box truck driver was also treated.

The MTA has been cracking down on bus lane obstructions, with automatic camera enforcement of bus lanes and bus stops.

Few other details were released.

