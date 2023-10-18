John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of a bus crash into a home in Edison, New Jersey in NewsCopter 7.

Police investigating school bus that crashed into home in Edison

EDISON, Middlesex County (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a bus slammed into a home in Edison, New Jersey.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan says the bus went around a curve on Rahway Road and lost control Wednesday morning.

The bus went through a small field and then crashed into the side of a house, officials said.

The bus brakes apparently failed and the driver drove through the field to avoid hitting other houses, the chief said.

At least one student on the bus suffered a minor injury. Authorities say no one in the home was injured.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene. Debris littered the yard of the house and middle school students could be seen standing together near the bus.

There is no word on how many students were on the bus at the time.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

