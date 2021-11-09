Traffic

Video: MTA bus goes airborne after hitting loose manhole cover in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: MTA bus goes airborne, hits car when manhole cover blows off

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Video shows an MTA bus going airborne after driving over a loose manhole cover in Queens late last month.

Contractors spent Tuesday morning repairing the damage and replacing the 250-pound manhole cover, which blew off as the Q66 bus headed east on Northern Boulevard in Corona.

The bus was literally lifted off its wheels before the driver lost control and slammed into a parked car.
EMBED More News Videos

At least nine people were hurt when the manhole struck the bus and sent it careening into parked cars in Corona



It happened on October 30, and Eyewitness News obtained video of the incident and the immediate aftermath.

ALSO READ | Where are the most rats being spotted in New York City?
EMBED More News Videos

Neighborhoods across New York City are seeing an increase in rat and mice sightings.


A total of nine people were injured onboard the bus, some of whom were taken from the scene on stretchers.

Raynelda Calderone works nearby and came running. She filmed the damage inside the bus where the manhole cover punched a hole in the floor.

"I looked inside and saw a woman inside who was bleeding, and I call 911 and stay there until they came to help her," she said

The stretch of Northern Boulevard had recently been re-paved, and one source familiar with the project told Eyewitness News that the manhole was likely damaged when the original road surface was ground up and removed by the DOT -- and never properly replaced.

It would instead lay loose, an accident waiting to happen.

The cover was properly replaced Tuesday by contractors hired by Verizon, whose workers use the manhole.

READ MORE | NYC schools begin hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on New York City's massive effort to get children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated.


Acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber has praised DOT at times, but not over this.

"DOT was repaving the street, and it looks like there was something imperfect about how the manhole was reapplied," he said. "I mean, we work closely with DOT. They're responsible for the streets. You know, we're like any driver who's just driving along and hits a pothole."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityqueenscoronamtaverizonmanhole coversbus accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News