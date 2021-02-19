15 injured when bus overturns on New Jersey highway

The incident was reported Thursday just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 206.
Police say at least 15 people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not yet clear if the snowy weather played a role in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
