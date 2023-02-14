1 person critically injured as fire tears through building in Bushwick

Heavy flames shot from the second floor as the FDNY worked to get the upper hand. Ken Rosato has details.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person has been critically injured after a third alarm fire tore through a building in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Heavy flames shot from the second floor of the building on Goodwin Place just after 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was rushed to the hospital with injuries described as critical.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lithium ion batteries were found at the scene, but it is unclear what role they may have played.

ALSO READ | 8 struck, possibly intentionally, by man driving U-Haul truck

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.