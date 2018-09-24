BUSINESS

Gov. Phil Murphy on hand for ribbon-cutting ceremony at Edison Amazon Fulfillment Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the grand opening of the the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edison.

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Amazon may not choose Newark as the location for its new headquarters, but its presence in the Garden State is growing.

Governor Phil Murphy was on hand Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edison.

Touting jobs and sustainability, Murphy took a tour of the 900,000-square foot facility. It is the eighth such Amazon location in the state since the company first launched "Operation New Jersey" in 2012, and Murphy said it is proof the state can be a leader in innovation.

"We are proving again today that we have everything right here that a global company like Amazon needs," he said.

The fulfillment center employs 2,500 and uses robotics to increase efficiency, accuracy and prompt service.

"The innovation has done a lot for us, but most importantly, it's made the process very stress free, very easy, and most importantly, very safe," Amazon Edison General Manager Alex Urankar said.

The center is also home to a massive rooftop solar panel program, with 12,654 solar panels covering the roof, and the solar energy is expected to generate 20 percent of the power needed to operate the facility.

Murphy said there is no update on Newark's bid to land the much-hyped HQ2. New Jersey largest city is one of 20 finalists vying for the center, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he expects to make an announcement by the end of the year.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessamazonphil murphyEdisonMiddlesex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Amazon investigates reports employees may have taken bribes
Luxury retailer Henri Bendel, opened in NYC in 1895, closing
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
More Business
Top Stories
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Woman in videotaped beach arrest indicted on several counts
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
Trump wants green cards limited for immigrants on benefits
Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at house in Brooklyn
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
Show More
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
More News