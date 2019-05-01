troubleshooter

Utz to pay $1.2M in false advertising lawsuit

EMBED <>More Videos

If potato chips or pretzels ars your snack of choice, you may be owed some money.

By Tonya Simpson
If potato chips or pretzels are your snack of choice, you may be owed some money.

Utz Quality Foods has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle claims the company engaged in false advertising. The lawsuit accused the company of labeling products that contained chemical, synthetic or processed ingredients "all natural."

Utz denied the allegations, but agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle the class action suit.

Anyone who purchased certain Utz or Bachman brand products between 2010 and 2019 may be eligible for a refund of $2 per item. Claims are limited to a maximum of 10 items, and only one claim can be submitted per household. No proof of purchase is required.

The deadline to submit claims is July 28, 2019.

Claims can be filed online or by downloading this form, filling it out and sending it by mail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspretzelfoodtroubleshooterclass action lawsuitchips
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
Most risky places to use your debit card
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Company responds after asbestos found in makeup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
Man wins 2nd NJ Lottery jackpot, this one worth $3 million
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
No jail time for bus driver who raped girl, 14
How congestion pricing has impacted London ahead of NYC plan
Show More
LI woman gets 3 to 6 years for running over neighbor while drunk
Tour guide access restricted at Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island
Wake held for 18-year-old girl gunned down in Yonkers
LI police officers used as crossing guards due to shortage
Soulja Boy sentenced to 240 days in jail
More TOP STORIES News