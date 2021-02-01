Family of ski enthusiasts get snowed in at California resort cabin

An avalanche of snow not only fell on the ground, but nearly buried their Tahoe City cabin.
Each winter for the past 35 years, the Hellers have taken time for a trip to the Northern California resort.
The mother, Mary Heller, had an inkling that this trip might be different after hearing a blizzard warning on the radio.
When the family opened their front door, they were welcomed with snow that nearly came up to their necks.
"I felt a little bit claustrophobic, and it made worry about the heating vents possibly being clogged and I just knew that I wanted to start shoveling," Mary Heller said. "And then I went out and cross-country skied the streets -- it was actually quite a beautiful day."
The Hellers say they spent hours digging out from under all that snow, including 45 minutes to just to clean off their car.
