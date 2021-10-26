Warning issued about cannabis edibles that look like well-known snacks

The attorneys general said these products may contain high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis, and if eaten by children, can lead to an accidental overdose.
For example, a bag of lookalike Cheetos contains 600 milligrams of THC.
If a child were to eat the entire bag, he or she would be consuming 120 times the maximum legal adult serving.
In the first half of 2021 alone, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reports poison control hotline calls have received an estimated 2,622 calls for services related to young children ingesting cannabis products.
The Connecticut Poison Control Center received 88 calls in 2020 regarding child exposure to edible marijuana, and 58 calls in the first seven months of 2021.
"These look-alike cannabis products are unregulated, unsafe, and illegal," said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. "Accidental cannabis overdoses by children are increasing nationwide, and these products will only make this worse. While Connecticut recently legalized adult-use cannabis, many of these products fall far outside the range of what will ever be safe or authorized for sale. If you see these look-alike products for sale, please report them to my office and take every measure to keep these away from kids."
Symptoms of THC overdose include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy, and loss of consciousness.
If you suspect your child has eaten a food containing high amounts of THC and become sick, call the Connecticut Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222. Consumers who encounter look-alike cannabis edible products are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General.
