Coronavirus News: WWII vet who raised millions to fight coronavirus celebrates 100th birthday

Tom Moore's humble mission to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point.
He received more than 120,000 birthday cards, including one from Queen Elizabeth!
Just received a rather special birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/jqIxpVFBRH— Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020
Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday.
With the aid of a walking frame, he reached his target two weeks ago on Thursday, April 16.
Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore's former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honor guard for the veteran's final laps.
Moore's daughter Hannah said her father had become "a beacon of hope for people" during challenging times. She described the donations as "beyond words."
Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army during World War II. He rose to the rank of captain and served in India and Burma.
