Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: WWII vet who raised millions to fight coronavirus celebrates 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore's grandson Benjie stands in the Great Hall of Bedford School, England, Monday April 27, 2020, where over 120,000 birthday cards sent from around the world arrived (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

ENGLAND -- A World War II veteran who completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised 13 million pounds ($16 million) for Britain's National Health Service is celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday.

Tom Moore's humble mission to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point.

He received more than 120,000 birthday cards, including one from Queen Elizabeth!



Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday.

With the aid of a walking frame, he reached his target two weeks ago on Thursday, April 16.

Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore's former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honor guard for the veteran's final laps.

Moore's daughter Hannah said her father had become "a beacon of hope for people" during challenging times. She described the donations as "beyond words."

Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army during World War II. He rose to the rank of captain and served in India and Burma.

captain tom moore birthday

In this photo by Capture the Light Photography, World War II vet Captain Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah, as they react to Ba military fly over his home for his 100th birthday

Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
USNS Comfort departing New York City today
Dean Skelos to be released from prison after COVID-19 diagnosis
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump
NJ state, county parks and golf courses to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USNS Comfort departing New York City today
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Dean Skelos to be released from prison after COVID-19 diagnosis
Show More
Manahattan laundromat robbery caught on camera
NYC cemeteries struggle to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
MTA conductor in need of plasma dies of COVID-19
de Blasio warns large gatherings will not be tolerated
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
More TOP STORIES News