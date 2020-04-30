Coronavirus News: WWII vet who raised millions to fight coronavirus celebrates 100th birthday

Just received a rather special birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/jqIxpVFBRH — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

In this photo by Capture the Light Photography, World War II vet Captain Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah, as they react to Ba military fly over his home for his 100th birthday Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography

ENGLAND -- A World War II veteran who completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised 13 million pounds ($16 million) for Britain's National Health Service is celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday.Tom Moore's humble mission to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point.He received more than 120,000 birthday cards, including one from Queen Elizabeth!Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday.With the aid of a walking frame, he reached his target two weeks ago on Thursday, April 16.Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore's former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honor guard for the veteran's final laps.Moore's daughter Hannah said her father had become "a beacon of hope for people" during challenging times. She described the donations as "beyond words."Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army during World War II. He rose to the rank of captain and served in India and Burma.