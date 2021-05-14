Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses hand sanitizer

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center in Rockville, Maryland.
The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene.
Fire officials said the driver was smoking a cigarette and then started to use hand sanitizer.
The sanitizer ignited and set the whole car on fire.
(5/13 ~530p) Rockville Pike, Federal Plaza shopping Center, vehicle fire; Cause, Driver using hand sanitizer & smoking a cigarette, which is a bad combo in unventilated area like a car; total loss; @MCFRS_EMIHS treated & transported 1 adult w/ minor burns, NLT https://t.co/eJEMD9ODwR pic.twitter.com/nD7i7pQ5Mc— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021
The man was taken to the hospital with minor burns, firefighters said. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Officials said "using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car."
The vehicle was a total loss.