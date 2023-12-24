2 drivers hospitalized after vehicle collision in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- Two drivers are in the hospital after a collision in Queens Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at Peck Avenue and Utopia Parkway in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

A 20-year-old man is in serious condition and a 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after the crash. Both of the drivers were taken to a local hospital.

An NYPD investigation is underway, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Residents say that cars are always speeding in the area where the crash occurred.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

