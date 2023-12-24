2 drivers hospitalized after vehicle collision in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- Two drivers are in the hospital after a collision in Queens Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at Peck Avenue and Utopia Parkway in Fresh Meadows, Queens.
A 20-year-old man is in serious condition and a 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after the crash. Both of the drivers were taken to a local hospital.
An NYPD investigation is underway, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Residents say that cars are always speeding in the area where the crash occurred.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ALSO READ | Police shoot, kill man holding mom in headlock with knife to her throat
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.