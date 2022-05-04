3 cars involved in FDR crash that killed 1 driver, injured 2

EMBED <>More Videos

3 cars involved in FDR crash that killed 1 driver, injured 2

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was killed in a car accident on the FDR Drive during Tuesday's evening rush hour.

Police were alerted to a crash involving three cars on the southbound side of the FDR Drive near Exit 11 for East 53rd Street.



One of the drivers, a 56-year-old man, was transported to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two drivers were taken to a different hospital in stable conditions.

The accident shut down at least one lane of the FDR drive causing delays and bumper-to-bumper traffic that stretched past the Williamsburg Bridge at one point.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly crash.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east sidemanhattanfdr drivecar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows shooting outside smoke shop that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Tri-State reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion opinion
AccuWeather: Showers and t-storms
Faulty fan blamed for subway cameras not working during shooting
CT trooper who fatally shot Mubarak Soulemane arraigned in court
6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital
Show More
7 On Your Side warns of sugar substitute that could be fatal to dogs
Higher court rejects Trump's appeal of contempt ruling, daily fine
Suffolk County announces new Lost Pet Network
Army veteran and quadruple amputee visits NYC to mark 'Alive Day'
Worker dies after falling from lift at Jersey Shore amusement park
More TOP STORIES News