Car crashes into New Jersey building, 1 injured

Englewood Police Department responded to call about a man who had been injured in a motor vehicle accident in New Jersey.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 61-year-old man sustained injuries after his car rolled into a building in Englewood, NJ.

Englewood Police Department responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Thursday about a man who had been injured in a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officials say they found the 61-year-old with serious but non-life-threatening injuries on Chester Place and a 2000 Ford Explorer, which had struck and partially penetrated the office building on Grand Avenue.

Police determined that the victim was removing equipment from the rear of the vehicle, which was parked on a steep incline, when it rolled backward and struck the building.

The vehicle also rolled into the victim, leaving him with injuries to his pelvis, legs and back.

No one else was injured.

