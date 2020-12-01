1 critical after car flips onto sidewalk after crash in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8330434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person was critically injured when a car crashed and flipped over onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon on East 105th Street and Avenue L.Officials say the car flipped over after it collided with another vehicle.Firefighters had to rescue the occupant from the overturned car.That victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear.Few other details were released.----------