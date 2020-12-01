1 critical after car flips onto sidewalk after crash in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person was critically injured when a car crashed and flipped over onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon on East 105th Street and Avenue L.

Officials say the car flipped over after it collided with another vehicle.

ALSO READ | Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in Manhattan stabbing

Firefighters had to rescue the occupant from the overturned car.

That victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear.

Few other details were released.

MORE NEWS | Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canarsiebrooklynnew york citycar crashfdnycar on sidewalkcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in NYC stabbing
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
COVID Live Updates: Record hospitalizations near 100,000 mark
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Show More
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News