A car was stolen in Brooklyn while a 2-year-old girl was sitting in the backseat.The suspect, a 52-year-old woman got into the 2009 Honda Accord that was parked and running at Euclid and Sutter in East New York.The woman then drove to Sutter and Belmont where she struck a parked vehicle. She was taken into custody.The 2-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital as a precaution. She is expected to be okay.----------