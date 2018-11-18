2-year-old girl found safe in Brooklyn after car was stolen with her in back seat

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A car was stolen in Brooklyn while a 2-year-old girl was sitting in the backseat.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman got into the 2009 Honda Accord that was parked and running at Euclid and Sutter in East New York.

The woman then drove to Sutter and Belmont where she struck a parked vehicle. She was taken into custody.

The 2-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital as a precaution. She is expected to be okay.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingEast New YorkNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot while chasing bodega robbers in Queens
AccuWeather: Cold Thanksgiving Week
75 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Investigation into crash that killed pregnant woman on Major Deegan
Woman who died while on cruise fell off 14th story balcony
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens
Body found amid search for fan who vanished during NFL game
Show More
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Ferry crew, Coast Guard rescue 4 boaters off New Jersey coast
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Death toll rises to 76 in California wildfire with winds ahead
More News